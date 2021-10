UMD Women’s Hockey Drops Home Opener to Minnesota

The Bulldogs will look for better results in Saturday's game. Puck drop for that one is set for 3:01 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Elizabeth Giguere would score her second goal of the season in the second period, but it would be the only goal on the night for the UMD women’s hockey team as they fall to Minnesota 3-1 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

The Bulldogs will look for better results in Saturday’s game. Puck drop for that one is set for 3:01 p.m.