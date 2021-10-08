Woman found fatally shot in Crow Wing County cabin

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) – Sheriff’s officials say a woman was found fatally shot in a cabin in Crow Wing County after deputies responded to a call about gunfire and arrested an armed man.

Dispatchers received a shooting complaint about 11 p.m. Thursday.

The caller said several gunshots were heard in Lake Edward Township.

Law enforcement officers responded and encountered a man armed with a rifle and a handgun.

After nearly two hours of negotiations, the man agreed to put his weapons down and he was taken into custody. While searching the property near where the complaint originated, deputies found an adult female dead in a cabin from a gunshot wound.