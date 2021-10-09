All Things Horror At Zeitgeist Arts Cafe

DULUTH, Minn. — Just in time for spooky season, a horror-themed Facebook group, met for the first time in person at the Zeitgeist Arts Café for an arts and hobby bazaar.

The Twin Ports Horror Society bonds over their love for horror genre related topics. They were showcasing and selling their creations, and connecting over their scary interests. An organizer tells us people were lining up before the doors even opened for the event and this opportunity to meet face to face makes it even better.

“Yeah it’s been great so far there’s some people here that I know pretty well, some people that I’ve talked to a bit online and I’m just meeting for the first time, and some people who I’ve never really met other than when they registered to set up at this event so it’s awesome, it’s super awesome,” Cory Jezierski, Event Organizer, said.

The Twin Ports Horror Society’s next event a ghoulish gala is set for October 23rd at the Gopher Hole in Superior.