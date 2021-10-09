Duluth Cider’s ‘Big Bad Apple Bash’ Back Celebrating Fall, Cider Pressing

Families could also get in on some apple pressing, with apples from as close by as local backyards, and as far as Bayfield.

DULUTH, Minn.- The folks at Duluth Cider brought the community together to have a smashing good time, smashing some apples at their 3rd annual Big Bad Apple Bash.

The event returned in-person this year, after going virtual with a Livestream and take-home “Bash Boxes” during the pandemic.

Hundreds came throughout the day and into the night Saturday enjoying live music, dozens of local vendors, and even a dog costume contest.

“We love having events like this where everybody can come together and celebrate fall together,” said Jake Scott, who owns Duluth Cider with his wife.

“The apples that are coming in, they’re coming in from all over the community, from all different types of trees and all different types of people,” Scott said.

The apples collected and pressed Saturday will be bottled and aged for a year, to be unveiled as the 2021 Bash Blend next year.