First Annual Big Tent Fall Festival Deemed Success

DULUTH, Minn. — The Family Freedom Center paired with local organizations today to host the first annual Big Tent Fall Festival, and with over 300 people there, they hope it won’t be the last.

AICHO, Duluth Aging Support, and Life House, were a few of the many organizations that came together today, to share resources and celebrate with a barbecue, live music, and vendors. Canned and non-perishable food, and winter clothing were also collected and given out to those who need it.

Jacob Aaron Bell, the Executive Director, spoke about taking this operation over from his father who recently passed, hoping it would make him proud.

“He had such a huge impact in this community, and being able to more or less continue his work, it’s a little overwhelming sometimes, but ultimately it’s just great I can see why he fell in love with this place, and honestly I just feel like I’m getting to know him more and more every day being here,” Bell said.

Bell also encourages the public to donate more winter items on their GoFundMe page which can be found on the family freedom centers website.