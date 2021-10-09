Late Touchdown Gives UMD Football Road Win Over University of Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. – A Logan Graetz touchdown pass to Sam PItz with 7:30 left proved to be the game-winner, giving the UMD football team the 31-27 road win over the University of Mary.

Graetz completed 13 of 24 passes for 150 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

UMD improves to 5-1 on the season and will be back home next Saturday hosting Concordia-St. Paul. Kickoff is set for noon.