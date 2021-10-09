Maggie Flaherty’s Game-Winner Gives UMD Women’s Hockey Overtime Win Against Minnesota

Gabbie Hughes scored twice while Mannon McMahon and Anna Klein also scored for the Bulldogs

DULUTH, Minn. – Maggie Flaherty scored the game-winner just over two minutes into overtime to get the UMD women’s hockey team the 5-4 win over the University of Minnesota to split the weekend series.

Gabbie Hughes scored twice while Mannon McMahon and Anna Klein also scored for the Bulldogs. Both of Hughes goals came on the power play to bring the team’s total to four for the season, which is as many as they scored all of last season. Elizabeth Giguere finished with three assists.

UMD improves to 2-2 on the season and will host Wisconsin next weekend. Puck drop on Friday is set for noon.