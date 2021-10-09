Minnesota Long-Term Care Facilities have 23,000 Job Openings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – While much has been made about the stress that COVID-19 has placed on Minnesota hospitals, the state’s long-term care industry says it is facing its worst-ever workforce shortage.

Leaders from senior living organizations throughout the state say they have about 23,000 job openings. That is about 20 percent of the workforce at full strength.

Leaders say resignations continue to outpace new hires at a time when there are more seniors in Minnesota than ever before.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that staffing shortages are leading to tighter admissions policies.

A survey shows that nearly 70 percent of nursing homes are restricting admissions in some way because they are short-staffed.