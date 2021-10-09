St. Scholastica Football Falls at Home to Gustavus Adolphus

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica football team struggled to get anything going on Saturday, as Gustavus Adolphus got the 72-7 road win.

The lone score for the Saints was a 70-yard touchdown pass from Byron Bishop to Pete Saint Fleur in the third quarter. Grand Rapids native John Bonner recorded his first career interception for the Saints.

The Saints fall to 0-3 on the season and will host Carleton College next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.