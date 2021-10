St. Scholastica Women’s Soccer Plays to Scoreless Draw Against Hamline

Brianna Jorgenson finished with six saves for the Saints.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s soccer team had plenty of chances but couldn’t find the back of the net, as they settled for a scoreless draw against Hamline.

St. Scholastica will be back in action on Tuesday at Macalester.