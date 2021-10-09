UMD Men’s Hockey Defeats Bemidji State in Home Opener

Kobe Roth and Blake Biondi scored while Ryan Fanti made 15 saves as the Bulldogs earned their first series sweep of the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team returned home for the first time this season on Saturday in front of a packed AMSOIL Arena and delivered, getting the 2-1 win over Bemidji State to sweep the series.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 on the season and will host the Ice Breaker Tournament next weekend. UMD will open things up against the University of Michigan on Friday with puck drop set for 7:37 p.m.