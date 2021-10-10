3 Arrested in Connection to St. Paul Shooting That Killed 1, Injured 14

Three people were arrested in connection to the bar shooting that left one woman dead and 14 people injured early Sunday morning in downtown St. Paul.

At about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting on the 200 block of 7th Street West near the Xcel Energy Center. There, they found what St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders called a “hellish” scene, with people lying on the ground outside and inside the Seventh Street Truck Park bar.

A woman in her 20s was killed in the shooting, and at least 14 others suffered injuries. They are expected to survive.

3 arrested in connection to shootings

At about noon Sunday, police announced they have arrested three men in connection with the shootings. The men, ages 29, 32 and 33, are in custody at the hospital where they are being treated for injuries suffered during the incident. Once they are released from the hospital, they will be brought to Ramsey County jail.

If you have any information, contact St. Paul police at 651-266-5650. This is the city’s 32nd homicide of the year.

Statement from Police Chief Todd Axtell

“My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning,” said Saint Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell. “In an instant, they found themselves caught in a hellish situation. I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won’t stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable.”

Statement from St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter

“Our community is devastated by the shooting scenes from last night. As our St. Paul officers work to bring those responsible for these senseless acts into custody, our work to build more proactive and comprehensive public safety strategies is more urgent than ever. We will never accept violence in our community,” Mayor Carter wrote.

Statement from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

“Horrific. Minnesota is keeping in our hearts the family of the young woman killed and the 14 others injured, and the St. Paul neighborhood reeling from this senseless gun violence,” Gov. Walz wrote. “We’re working in close coordination with local law enforcement as they apprehend those responsible.”