St. Scholastica Athletics Kicks Off Second Annual Week of Giving

Now through Saturday Oct. 16, people can donate to any of the Saints 22 programs or the general athletic department as part of their Raise to Rise week.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s the first day of the St. Scholastica Athletics’ Raise to Rise week, their second annual athletics week of giving.

Now through Saturday, people can donate to any of the Saints 22 programs or the general athletic department. There are 16 different campaigns and teams are raising money for specific trips, resources, and more.

Last year, they raised more than $46,000 from over 500 people and they’re hoping to raise that number this year.

To learn more or to donate, visit their campaign page.