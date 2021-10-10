UMD Student Organizations Clean Up Parks around City

10 different UMD student clubs and organizations fanned out across Duluth to clean up areas around neighborhoods and parks.

DULUTH, Minn.- What better way to take in Duluth’s fall colors than by showing some TLC to Mother Nature? That’s exactly what some UMD students did Sunday.

One group at Bagley Nature Area says as they helped the environment, the environment worked in their favor — with the weather!

The lack of rain and warmer temps made it a fun, meaningful way to spend their Sunday.

“For us, I think it’s a great way for the community to come together and take care of Mother Earth, it’s just something that we all enjoy and love,” said Elizabeth Pahl, picking up trash with the Biology and Pre-Med Clubs.

“It’s kind of our job to, I guess, spearhead and pick up some of the slack and help the next generation coming after us because our kids are going to be right there behind us,” she said.

The “Service Sunday” was part of homecoming week at the university. Other sites they hit included Chester Bowl and the Rose Garden.