American Red Cross Experiencing Blood Shortage

This has left certain blood types with only a day's worth of supply when the red cross usually has around a five-day supply.

DULUTH, Minn. — The American Red Cross Continues to see a blood shortage.

Even though they typically see a rebound in the fall season following a slow summer this year there has been a lack of high school and college blood drives throughout the Northland.

With October being breast cancer awareness month, the red cross is hoping to spread extra awareness about cancer patients generally needing multiple blood transfusions.

“When we think about blood transfusions we think about people in accidents or babies or mothers who have had difficult child births or surgery patients but we don’t think about cancer patients and what they need during their treatments. So this is another reminder of how people can help one another during this time,” American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager, Sue Thesenga says.

Starting on Monday and going throughout October, anyone who donates with the red cross will receive an E-gift card emailed to them after their donation as an extra incentive.