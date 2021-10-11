Child Care Providers Support New Build Back Better Plan

DULUTH, Minn.- Several local child care providers attended today’s child care roundtable in Downtown Duluth to hear about the proposed Build Back Better budget plan.

The owner of learning Tree Child Care, Liz Fox, provides in-home care to families, but with the pandemic, she has seen a decline in people needing child care due to the pandemic.

Job loss, remote work, and health concerns play a significant role in the reduced demand for in-home child care.

“This is very important for us as in-home providers because we’re seeing an increased number of people staying home now that their job options have changed due to the pandemic, so we’re seeing a fluctuation where we are either struggling to fill our spots, or we have people on a waitlist and having to turn them down,” said Fox.

With the Build Back Better budget plan, officials plan to help child care providers grow their business, as well as helping families find child care without the financial burden.