Derek Parendo Resigns as Head Coach of Proctor Football Team

PROCTOR, Minn. – Last week, Derek Parendo submitted his letter of resignation as head coach of the Proctor football team. And Monday night, the Proctor School Board accepted that resignation at their monthly meeting.

Parendo has spent nearly 30 years as a coach, including the last 14 as head coach of the Rails football team. He was named Section Coach of the Year four times and Conference Coach of the Year three times. Parendo was also the assistant coach of the Proctor girls basketball team.

The resignation, which includes his teaching position at Proctor High School, will officially go into effect at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Parendo is also taking a leave of absence for the remainder of the school year.

This comes as members of the football team are under investigation by the Proctor Police Department for alleged criminal misconduct. The allegations led to the cancellation of the remainder of the Rails football season.