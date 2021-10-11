Evers Issues Formal Apology for Indian Boarding Schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a formal apology for Wisconsin’s role in Native American boarding schools, joining with leaders from the state’s tribes at an Indigenous Peoples Day event.

Evers signed an executive order on Monday that also formally supported the previously announced U.S. Department of Interior investigation into the schools and asked that anything done in Wisconsin be conducted in consultation with the state’s tribes.

Wisconsin is home to 11 recognized American Indian tribes. Tribal representatives joined with the Democratic governor for the announcement in Oneida.