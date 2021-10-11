Hermantown Volleyball Picks Up Home Win Over Carlton

The Hawks bounced back from just their third loss of the season in a big way on Monday night with a win over Carlton.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown volleyball team bounced back from just their third loss of the season in a big way, getting the 3-1 win (25-10 25-9 17-25 25-16) over Carlton on Monday night at home.

Darian Sams led the Hawks with 29 set assists while Bailee Hess led the way with 19 kills.

Hermantown will wrap up the regular season next Tuesday hosting section foes Cloquet.