Moose Lake-Willow River Football’s Dave Louzek Earns 200th Coaching Victory

Dave Louzek is one of only 60 coaches ever in Minnesota prep football history to hit that milestone.

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – This past Friday night, the Moose Lake-Willow River football team defeated Braham to improve to 5-0 on the season. It was also a special win for their head coach.

Dave Louzek earned his 200th career coaching win, one of only 60 coaches ever in Minnesota prep football history to hit that milestone. Louzek is in 27th year as a coach and 23rd with the Rebels, and says he wasn’t keep closing tabs on it because he knows it’s not a one-man show.

“It’s very humbling to know that I’ve been able to be around that long and have that success with the support of all the great people. The players, coaches, parents, community that go along with that. I’m happy that it’s done with now and we can concentrate on football. We’re getting close to playoff time, which is always our focus,” said Louzek.

Louzek and the Rebels will be back in action Thursday night when they travel to Hinckley-Finlayson.