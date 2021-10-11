New Coach, New Conference for St. Scholastica Women’s Hockey Team

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team held its first practice of the season Monday afternoon at Mars Lakeview Arena.

It was also the debut of new head coach Julianne “Montana” Vasichek, who was promoted to bench boss after the departure of the program’s pioneer Jackie MacMillan. Vasicheck served an assistant under MacMillan for the past five seasons.

“It’s nice to step into a solid foundation. Obviously, it’s a big advantage that I know all the players. We only have one new freshman this year. I think we have a familiarity and that definitely makes it a little easier,” said Vasichek.

“Jackie is definitely going to be missed, but Montana has been running all of our workouts for all of my years here and having her step up as head coach feels like almost a natural transition,” senior goalie Laurie Huseby said.

The Saints will also be preparing for a new challenge in a new conference. CSS will be playing in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which has some teams that the Saints have played before.

“Our travel is going to be a lot less this year, which is going to be super nice. And just the competition through the whole conference is going to be amazing,” senior forward Taylor Thompson said.

“It’s important for the national rankings, too. Certainly our conference rankings, but the national rankings, at the end of the year, you want to be playing a strong schedule and play strong non-conference games and conference games. I think our players want to be pushed and I think they’re ready to be pushed,” Vasichek said.

The Saints will open their season next Thursday at home with an exhibition game against UW-Superior.