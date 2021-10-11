St. Louis County Depot Hosting Haunted History Tours

Masks are required in the depot for all events.

DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Depot has some brand new activities for the Halloween season.

For the first time, the depot will host haunted history tours throughout the month of October ending with a free family event on October 30th.

Organizers say the goal is to indulge people in historical areas of the depot that aren’t always talked about.

“We really like the building to just speak for itself. I don’t think we have to do much to set the tone. The building the architecture is called chateauesque. So on a dark and rainy night, the moody backdrop is enough to get you spooked,” St. Louis County Depot Director, Mary Tennis says.

