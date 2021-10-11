UWS Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day at Medicine Wheel

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The University Of Wisconsin Superior celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day in person again this year by showcasing native culture on the campus’s Medicine Wheel and community gathering space.

The ceremony featured a performance from the Woodland Sky Native American Dance Group on the Medicine Wheel outside Yellowjacket Union.

Officials say the wheel, an Ojibwe tradition, is also a symbol that UWS is on Ojibwe land and a reminder that native heritage should always be honored — not just on Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“I think it’s more than just commemorating one day, right?” Harry Anderson, Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.

“Like I believe that honoring the area that we live in and our indigenous populations that we serve and that we are embedded within their communities as well, right? I do believe that it’s important to recognize and continue to educate on a daily basis,” he said.

UWS first proclaimed Indigenous People’s Day in 2018.

Their Indigenous Culture and Resource Center is located on the first floor of Swenson Hall.