Eviction Protections Ending for Minnesota Renters

When millions of Americans were unable to work because of the COVID-19 shutdown, a ban on evictions went into effect to help those behind on their rent.

In Minnesota, those protections end Tuesday. The only exception is for renters who have already applied for rental assistance through the state.

Tenants with pending rental assistance claims will have protection until June of 2021. Otherwise, the property owner could force them to move out 15 days after sending an eviction notice.

Last week the Minneapolis city council passed a “right to counsel” ordinance providing free legal counsel for tenants facing eviction.

“I really think that this investment, this commitment to invest in this as a policy strategy as part of a package of housing policies will really help us. Not just protect individual renters as they’re coming through which is a benefit in itself, but start to disrupt patterns that we’re seeing at housing court and start to really close those cracks that people are falling through,” said Minneapolis city council member Lisa Bender.

Minnesota lawmakers extended the ban on evictions after federal protections expired, but the state’s phased approach back will now allow property owners to resume evictions for non-payment.

If you need help, visit RentHelpMN.org or call 211.