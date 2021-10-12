Heritage Center, Clyde Iron Works to be Connected

Clyde Iron Works is also preparing to open its own brewery called 'Clyde Brewing.'

DULUTH, Minn. — Food and sports are getting closer to being connected at Lincoln Parks biggest entertainment venue.

Crews are preparing to link the heritage sports center to the nearby Clyde Iron Works restaurant with an enclosed walkway.

This will help all hockey players, their parents, and friends don’t have to truck it outside in Duluth’s winter weather to get a bite to eat between games.

“So this just makes it easily accessible. They can stay warm. They can get back and forth really quick. They do have a few cameras in the building so people know a game is starting so they can finish up and head back over,” Essentia Duluth Heritage Center General Manager, Sharie Olson says.

No opening date has been announced.