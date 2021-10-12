It’s Time for Furnace Preparations

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Temperatures are dropping in the Northland, meaning more people will be using their furnaces to heat their homes and businesses.

Advantage Air Heating and Cooling is seeing an uptick in clients looking to repair, clean, or install heating systems as we move into the colder seasons.

Experts from Advantage Air recommend people begin changing thermostat batteries and furnace filters to prepare for the winter.

“Cleaning should be done before the winter months, so there should be change batteries on the thermostat should be changed just so your furnace is working during the winter months you should be having your furnace and boiler checked prior to the winter,” said the office manager Amanda Brown.

Regularly cleaning and checking your heating systems before using them can help prevent your furnace from breaking down.