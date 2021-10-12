Lake County Ambulance Service Provides Update on Supplies, Staff

Right now, Shepersky said they're not facing a critical shortage of workers, but losing even one employee could impact services.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- Lake County Ambulance service, covering Two Harbors and Silver Bay is seeing higher demand for services.

According to Executive Director Julia Shepersky, ambulance medical supplies PPE, and certain medications are all in high demand, making them harder to get at times.

“If we’re down one employee, that essentially hasn’t happened but that means that we’re down one truck, we have two trucks here 24/7 here and Silver Bay, so it’s very important that we have the staff available, backup, staff, if somebody gets sick or injured,” Shepersky said.

Roughly 30 employees work 24-hour shifts with lake county ambulance. They average about 3 calls per day.