Local Ski Shop is Selling Out Fast

DULUTH, Minn.- Northlanders have been preparing for winter in more ways than one, and it seems several people got a head start during the summer.

Since the pandemic led to more people picking up outdoor activities, sporting goods stores keep busy with customers.

Ski Hut in Duluth has been continuously selling out of skis all summer long, and the sales are nowhere near slowing down.

Employees at the store see more people coming in for specific skis and turning them away because they don’t have the product.

“People want to be outside, understandably so; I wish they wanted to be outside as much as in a normal year, but certainly keeping us busy and keeping busy not only selling but just thinking about how to keep people happy and fulfilled in what they wanna do,” said manager Mick Dodds.

Ski Hut has already ordered all of its winter inventory and is selling out fast. So, they recommend customers come in early to get their skiing supplies.