Minnesota Wild Take Team-Bonding Road Trip to the Northland

The Minnesota Wild won't be getting their season started until later this week, so they decided to use some of that free time on a road trip to the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday night, the NHL dropped the puck on the regular season. And while the Minnesota Wild won’t be getting started until later this week, they decided to use some of that free time on a road trip to the Northland.

The team stayed at the Larsmont Cottages along the North Shore. And after a few hours in the sauna, the entire team jumped into Lake Superior. Head coach Dean Evason says the goal of the entire trip was to have the players spend quality time with each other.

“It was missed for sure, that type of bonding situation that a group needs to go through, a team needs to go through to become a closer group. We want them to be as close as they possibly can to give us an opportunity to have success on the ice. And if we’re close off the ice, clearly we’re going to be closer on the ice,” said Evason.

The road trip culminated with a special practice at Amsoil Arena. The players say they knew fans would be there, but did not anticipate seeing the crowd of nearly 1,000 in the stands. And with that info, they pushed a little harder on the ice.

“It was the most offensive practice we’ve ever had. I felt like Kirill out there so it felt pretty good. It was a lot of fun. It was good for the guys, the people up there to kind of see it. We had a lot of shooting drills and stuff like that so we could give the fans a little show,” left winger Marcus Foligno said.

“It’s always fun having that energy in the building. It was kind of a fun day for us and the fans to come out and see us play up here. It was fun,” said defenseman Alex Goligoski.

The Minnesota Wild will open their regular season Friday night in Anaheim.