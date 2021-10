Prep Boys Soccer: Hermantown, Duluth East Open Section Playoffs with Home Wins

The Hawks and Greyhounds move on in their section playoff brackets.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In the opening round of the Section 7AA boys soccer playoffs, Hermantown defeated Hibbing 4-0 at Centricity Stadium. The Hawks will face top seed Duluth Denfeld in the section semi-finals on Thursday.

In Section 7AAA, Duluth East rolled past Cambridge-Isanti 11-0 at Ordean Stadium.