Prep Girls Soccer: Duluth East, Duluth Denfeld Moving On in Section Playoffs

The Greyhounds and Hunters opened their playoff runs with wins.

DULUTH, Minn. – Mae Nephew scored the go-ahead goal in the second half as the Duluth East girls soccer team defeated Coon Rapids 2-1 in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals at Ordean Stadium. The Greyhounds move on to face top seed Centennial in the section semi-finals on Thursday.

In Section 7AA, Duluth Denfeld knocked off Hermantown 2-1. The Hunters will face top-seed Cloquet-Carlton in the section semi-finals on Thursday night.