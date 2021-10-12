Volunteers ‘Desperately’ Needed For Bentleyville Setup

DULUTH, Minn. – America’s largest free walk-thru Christmas light display, Bentleyville Tour of Lights, is facing a serious lack of volunteers to get everything set up.

Owner Nathan Bentley said volunteers are “desperately” needed every weekend before opening in November.

He’s averaging 10 volunteers on Saturdays and Sundays, which is 90 people short of what’s needed to put up millions of lights and giant displays all over Bayfront Park, according to Bentley.

All you have to do is show up on any Saturday or Sunday.

Crews begin setting up at 8:30 a.m. and wrap up by 4 p.m.

Free lunch and beverages are provided.

Bentleyville opens Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 27.

The experience will be back to the normal walk-thru after a first-ever drive-thru experience last year because of COVID.