Animal Allies to Host Virtual ‘Fur Ball Fundraiser’ Beginning Friday

Animal Allies Virtual Fur Ball Fundraiser is Happening Oct. 15 - 17

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society is preparing to host a virtual fundraiser with the goal of raising more than $100,000 to help support their mission of finding pets new homes in the Northland.

The virtual ‘Fur Ball Fundraiser’ will begin with an auction kicking off at 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

The auction will end on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Funds raised from the event this year will help support daily operations, medical needs, food, and supplies for pets in need at the shelter.

Click here to learn more information and to donate today.