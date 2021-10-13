Carlton County Hosts Pop-Up Flu And COVID Vaccine Clinic

CARLTON, Minn. — Carlton County hosted a pop-up drive-thru clinic for both COVID and flu vaccines on Wednesday, that will run through Thursday.

70% of the county’s 12 and older population has gotten at least one COVID dose already. Carlton County has roughly 35,000 residents.

255 got the flu shot at the pop-up clinic in Carlton on Tuesday, while 10 chose to get the COVID vaccine.

The clinic says the CDC and ACIP have green-lit the safety for Americans to get both the COVID and flu vaccines at the same time if they want to.

“It’s important to get your flu vaccine this year because we are still dealing with COVID-19. Dual-respiratory illnesses, you want to protect yourself as best as possible.”

The clinic will move over to Barnum Transportation Building from 2:30 to 7 p.m. tomorrow.

You must register before arrival. More information can be found here.

If you miss the clinic, many pharmacies are also offering COVID and flu vaccines as well.