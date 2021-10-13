Senator Klobuchar Positive About Border Opening For Trade With Canada

MINNESOTA — Senator Amy Klobuchar tells us she’s thrilled to see the Canadian border opening back up and says the financial impact goes far beyond tourism.

Klobuchar says Canada is the best trading partner in Minnesota, so it’s important to keep communication and relationships open with them to do business.

Nationally, about $1.4 billion worth of goods goes back and forth between the U.S. and Canada every day, so maintaining that open border status is crucial, especially for Minnesota.

“That is a lot of our strength, is how we’re able to combine supply chains and the like, and as you know world-wide there’s been a huge problem for everyone with supply chains and I just think the more we keep our borders going, the better off we are,” Senator Klobuchar said.

She also says she’s hopeful, but doesn’t anticipate another border closure any time soon with Canada’s higher vaccination status, and booster shots becoming available.