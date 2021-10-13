Skilled Trade Job Industry Searching for Employees, Job Fair At Clyde Iron Works

DULUTH, Minn. — With so many jobs open across the state employers are having to get creative with ways to recruit and find the next batch of eager workers.

A skilled trade job fair was held at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth today where jobseekers in the Northeast were invited to network with employers in search of jobs in manufacturing or construction.

Organizers say they had a strong turnout and welcomed all skill levels for those who want a new job in the industry or those who want to join it for the first time.

“We’re hoping that we can get those people that already have some skills, and even those that don’t have any skills but are potentially interested about going into the trades, we’re excited about bringing them in if we can,” Kelsey Johnson, President of the Iron Mining Association, said.

The group is holding another fair on Monday in Grand Rapids at the Itasca Community College in the gymnasium from 5 to 8 p.m.