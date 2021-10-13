St. Luke’s, Gateway Clinic to Open New Surgery Center in Moose Lake

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – St. Luke’s and Gateway Clinic have partnered up to create a new multi-million dollar surgery center in Moose Lake called Northern Lakes Surgery Center.

It’s happening in the former Shopko building on County Road 10.

Project officials say the new facility will allow people in the Moose Lake area to stay closer to home and still get top-notch treatment from specialty physicians for outpatient surgical and procedural care.

The doors are expected to open next summer.