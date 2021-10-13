UWS Hosting Best High School Musicians for Tri-State Jazz Festival

Aside from the Tri-State Jazz Festival, the Tri-State Band Festival is Also Happening Oct. 21 at UW-Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior is preparing to host some of the best high school jazz musicians from throughout the Northland for the Tri-State Jazz Festival.

The event is happening on Thursday, Oct. 14.

“It’s a really fun event, and it’s not just me saying that,” said Greg Kehl Moore, professor of music and jazz program director. “Everyone involved feels the students grow a lot from the experience at the festival and have a lot of fun.”

Originally a part of the Tri-State Band Festival, which will take place Oct. 21 at UW-Superior, the Tri-State Jazz Festival became its own event in 2007, and typically draws more than 30 students from several schools throughout the Northland and Twin Cities area.

Beginning in the morning, students will rehearse with Moore and guest conductor Carl Allen.

The day will conclude with a public concert at 7:00 p.m. in Thorpe Langley Auditorium.

The UW-Superior Jazz Band will open the performance followed by Tri-State Jazz Festival students.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, and free for students.

Thorpe Langley Auditorium is located in Old Main at 1710 Weeks Avenue.

