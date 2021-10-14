Another Tough Match-Up for UMD Women’s Hockey as Wisconsin Invades Amsoil Arena

Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 12:01 p.m. while Sunday's game will take place at 1:01 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – When it comes to WCHA hockey, every week is a dogfight. After splitting their series this past weekend against rivals Minnesota, the UMD women’s hockey team now have to turn around and play hosts to the #1 team in the entire country.

The Bulldogs will take on top-ranked Wisconsin this weekend at Amsoil Arena. The last time these two teams met was in the final weekend of last season when the Badgers topped the Bulldogs in overtime to win the WCHA regular season title.

