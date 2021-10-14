Blacklist Brewing Company Expansion Underway

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s Blacklist Brewing Company is expanding with a new taproom on East Superior Street.

The brewing company began its expansion plans this past spring and is expected to open by the end of the year.

“With that, brings in more people into town and in your space, and we love our local regulars and other people that show up all the time, but we won’t have room for everybody to come in and enjoy it,” said axe throwing manager Ray Mindestrom. “That is something we needed honestly, prior to COVID.”

The new taproom will feature additional axe throwing lanes and an event space for private parties and music performances.

The new space will even include taps exclusively sold at that location.