Duluth Children’s Museum Hosting ‘A Night at the Brewseum’ Fundraiser

The Fundraiser is Happening Saturday, Oct. 16 from 7 - 10 p.m. in Duluth's Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland residents have the chance to support the Duluth Children’s Museum Saturday, Oct. 16 from 7 – 9 p.m.

The facility is hosting its annual ‘A Night at the Brewseum’ fundraiser, helping to support play and learning for years to come.

This adults-only event includes craft brew samples, music from ‘The Trash Cats,’ a silent auction, and tons of fun activities.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.playduluth.org.

“A Night at the Brewseum is our biggest fundraiser of the year and does so much to help us provide play and learning for all children,” said Cameron Kruger, President & CEO of the Duluth Children’s Museum. “It’s a chance to support kids while enjoying the museum and the area’s amazing local brews.”

The children’s museum reopened in August at its new location at 2125 West Superior Street with new experiences for children and families.

Capital fundraising is currently underway to construct an elevator, which will allow the museum to expand its exhibit space.