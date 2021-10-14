Holiday Shipping Deadlines Announced for 2021

(CNN) – The nation’s three largest package delivery services are out with their holiday shipping deadlines.

The recommended final shipping days for the US Postal Service, Fed-Ex, and UPS are pretty much the same as they were in 2019 and 2020.

For UPS three-day select delivery and Fed-Ex three-day freight arriving by December 24, you need to ship your items by the 21st.

For postal service retail ground delivery arriving before December 25, you should ship by December 15.

But even if you meet the deadlines, you could see late packages due to the ongoing pandemic and global supply chain disruptions.

Also, the postal service made changes at the beginning of October that slow down service.

They also tacked on a temporary holiday price increase.