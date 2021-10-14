New Duluth Catholic High School Underway

DULUTH, Minn.- The Stella Maris Academy has officially found a new home for a Catholic high school, using the former Woodland Hills Youth and Family Services building.

The academy was able to secure the 140-acre property for $4 million with help from private donations. The property features the main campus building, a gymnasium, and multiple outdoor amenities.

“We felt this was kind of a providential opportunity for us and a real opportunity for our students to have a meaningful place in a high school setting,” said Academy President Andrew Hilliker. “So we initiated conversation with the good people at the Hills Youth and Family Services.”

The campus is expected to be ready next fall for student enrollment and will give priority to students from the Academy’s three other campuses.

The Catholic High School is the fourth campus belonging to Stella Maris Academy and will be the first campus for grades nine through twelve.

“There’s an abundance of opportunities that we can bring to students that we didn’t know that was going to be realistic for us right away, and so it’s been exciting to think about what all this can become.”

The Stella Maris community is excited to see the school extend its curriculum to upper classes. This allows students from other campuses to continue their education in the academy.

The new Catholic high school will be accepting student applications for the fall of 2022 at the beginning of next year.