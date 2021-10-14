New Self Pour Bar to Open in Superior

Staff say they are excited to bring this experience to the city of Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – A new self-pour bar will soon be open in Superior.

Owners of the Duluth Tap Exchange have a new location on tower avenue called ‘Tap on Tower.’

The establishment will have 40 beers on tap, a full bar, and food.

Staff say they are excited to bring this experience to the city of Superior.

“I think it’s the new age of what bars and breweries might be. I think it’s just a fun, modern, technological place that will be useful for everybody around. We are just trying to add to the community and bring something new and special to superior,” Tap on Tower General Manager, Jenna Bettschen says.

Tap on Tower is expected to open at the end of the month.