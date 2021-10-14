Prep Boys Soccer: Marshall, Denfeld, East Advance in Section Playoffs; Superior Wins Regular Season Finale

Thursday night was full of wins for the Hilltoppers, Hunters, Greyhounds and Spartans.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday night, the section playoffs continued for Minnesota prep boys soccer.

In Section 7A, Duluth Marshall defeated Lakes International Language Academy 7-1. The Hilltoppers will face Spectrum in the section semi-finals.

In Section 7AA, Duluth Denfeld knocked Hermantown 4-1 as they Hunters move on to face Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the section title game.

In Section 7AAA, it was Duluth East over Andover 3-0. The Greyhounds will host Centennial in the section championship game.

And in Wisconsin, Superior defeated Washburn 4-1 in their regular season finale.