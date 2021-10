Prep Football: MIB Tops Cook County, Cherry Blanks South Ridge

The Rangers picked up a win on their home field, while the Tigers were victorious on the road.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. – In their first home game in six weeks, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team defeated Cook County 52-8 Thursday night.

In other nine-man football action, it was Cherry staying undefeated with a road shutout win over South Ridge 52-0.