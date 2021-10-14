Spooktacular Halloween Treats with The Sweet Exchange

Halloween is on Sunday, October 31 -- Get Your Treats Today!

DULUTH, Minn. – We are talking Halloween deserts in this week’s Cooking Connection with Lisa Quarles from Sweet Exchange.

She has plenty of decorating ideas for getting those cupcakes ready by the end of October.

You can also have them made for you knowing they will be fun and delicious.

Quarles asks customers to place orders at least 48-72 hours in advance.

She can be reached at (218) 310-2412 or by email at SweetExchangeMN@gmail.com.