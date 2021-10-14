Two Harbors Burlington Station Hosting Free Fall Fun Saturday

Burlington Station and Callie's Sweets is Located at 320 7th Avenue in Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – If you’re looking for a little family fall fun to take part in Saturday, Oct. 16, you may want to head north.

Burlington Station and Callie’s Sweets in Two Harbors, which first opened during Memorial Day weekend, are hosting a free festival.

They’re calling it the ‘All Together Autumn Festival.’

The fest will feature a farmers market, food trucks, live music, and entertainment.

“We really like the idea of pulling the community together. It’s really fun to see people of all ages and all over the North Shore come together, and have fun together,” said Jordan Seidel, director of marketing for Burlington Station.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

All of the events will be set up outside in the parking lot.

Burlington Station is located right along Highway 61 on the north end of Two Harbors.