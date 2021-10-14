UMD Men’s Hockey to Open Ice Breaker Tournament Against #3 Michigan

DULUTH, Minn – Last season, the UMD men’s hockey team was scheduled to host the 2020 Ice Breaker Tournament. COVIC-19 had other plans though as the event was rescheduled for 2021, specifically this upcoming weekend.

The Bulldogs will host three of the top ten teams in the country, starting with third-ranked Michigan on Friday night. The much-hyped Wolverines were supposed to face UMD in the 2020 regional semi-finals before COVID shutdown Michigan’s season.

Minnesota State Mankato and Providence will also take part in the tournament. Puck drop for Friday night’s game at Amsoil Arena is set for 7:37 p.m.