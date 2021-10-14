UPDATE: Lost Minnesota Zoo Owl Dies After Being Found Injured

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – The Minnesota Zoo’s lost Eurasian eagle owl that flew off earlier this month during a training session has died.

Zoo officials announced on their Twitter page Thursday that Gladys was found injured on the side of the road by a neighbor Thursday morning.

The neighbor brought her into the Zoo to be checked by the Zoo veterinary team, however, Gladys was already dead.

“This is a difficult day for our team. Whenever an animal dies, we feel the impact of that loss as a Zoo community. We’d like to thank our Animal Care and Animal Health teams for their dedicated efforts in caring for and searching for Gladys,” zoo officials said in a Twitter statement.

Gladys had been with the Minnesota Zoo for the last five years.